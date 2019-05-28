Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine won’t improve ties with Russia, says MP

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili being granted his Ukrainian citizenship back and participating in the Ukrainian political life will definitely not become a factor in normalization the relations between Russia and Ukraine, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"It absolutely will not contribute to the improvement of ties with Russia, definitely not. Moreover, the Ukrainian politics will also be in a whirlwind now, he will open a can of worms," Kalashnikov said.

At the same time, the decision to give the Ukrainian citizenship back to him might be a result "of the election and post-election agreement between President Vladimir Zelensky and Yulia Timoshenko." "The fact that she is openly supporting Zelensky’s decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and hold snap elections is telling. Saakashvili might even take part in the election debates or even be listed for the elections to the Rada, possibly as a result of these agreements," the Committee head added.

Saakashvili was granted his citizenship back by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and is planning to arrive in Kiev on Wednesday in the afternoon. After he was stripped of the Ukrainian and Georgian citizenships, he was granted residency in the Netherlands, his wife’s home country.