Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine won’t improve ties with Russia, says MP

World
May 28, 20:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The decision to give the Ukrainian citizenship back to him might be a result "of the election and post-election agreement between...Vladimir Zelensky and Yulia Timoshenko," Leonid Kalashnikov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili being granted his Ukrainian citizenship back and participating in the Ukrainian political life will definitely not become a factor in normalization the relations between Russia and Ukraine, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"It absolutely will not contribute to the improvement of ties with Russia, definitely not. Moreover, the Ukrainian politics will also be in a whirlwind now, he will open a can of worms," Kalashnikov said.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili

Zelensky reinstates Ukrainian citizenship of former Georgian president Saakashvili

At the same time, the decision to give the Ukrainian citizenship back to him might be a result "of the election and post-election agreement between President Vladimir Zelensky and Yulia Timoshenko." "The fact that she is openly supporting Zelensky’s decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and hold snap elections is telling. Saakashvili might even take part in the election debates or even be listed for the elections to the Rada, possibly as a result of these agreements," the Committee head added.

Saakashvili was granted his citizenship back by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and is planning to arrive in Kiev on Wednesday in the afternoon. After he was stripped of the Ukrainian and Georgian citizenships, he was granted residency in the Netherlands, his wife’s home country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky Mikheil Saakashvili
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia’s aircraft, armor seen moving southwards, accordong to media reports
2
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
3
Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation
4
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
5
Spanish ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over top diplomat’s remarks
6
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help put S-400 systems into operation
7
Medvedev sees huge potential in expansion of EAEU members cooperation with third countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT