Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zelensky reinstates Ukrainian citizenship of former Georgian president Saakashvili

World
May 28, 16:29 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

KIEV, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has restored Ukrainian citizenship of former Georgian President and ex-governor of the Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili, a decree published on the presidential website said on Tuesday.

Saakashvili was stripped of the Ukrainian citizenship by a decree of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko in July 2017.

The former Georgian leader expressed gratitude to Zelensky for restoring his Ukrainian citizenship. "Thank you, President Zelensky! Glory to Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page, posting an online link to the decree.

Mikhail Saakashvili had served two inconsecutive terms as Georgia’s head of state, from January 2004 to November 2007 and from January 2008 to mid-November 2013. In May 2015, Saakashvili was granted Ukrainian citizenship, which resulted in his Georgian citizenship being terminated by a Georgian presidential decision. He then served as Odessa Regional Governor, but later stepped down. In July 2017, Ukrainian Poroshenko stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship amid a political fallout and under the pretext of Saakashvili knowingly giving false information to obtain citizenship, In February 2018, the Ukrainian authorities expelled him to Poland.

The Ukrainian State Border Service banned Saakashvili from entering the country until 2021. However, he pledged that he would never stop trying to return to Ukraine.

After Zelensky won the presidential election, Saakashvili expressed hope that he would get his Ukrainian citizenship back. Last week reports said that he could come to Kiev on May 29.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky Mikheil Saakashvili
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
2
Zelensky reinstates Ukrainian citizenship of former Georgian president Saakashvili
3
Russian detained in Kosovo has been set free, UN Secretariat confirms
4
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
5
EU, US covering up Kosovar incitement against Serbs in Kosovo, says diplomat
6
Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media
7
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT