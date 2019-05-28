Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian MP slams Kosovo situation as "legal mayhem"

World
May 28, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, 23 people were detained during a special forces’ raid there

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky has described the situation in Kosovo, where 23 people were detained during a special forces’ operation on Tuesday, including a Russian national, employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, as a legal mayhem.

"The legal chaos continues in Kosovo. By recognizing Pristina’s independence, the West opened the Pandora’s box and instigated the creation of a black hole in the center of Europe, where anarchy and the rule of crime continue to dominate," Slutsky told reporters.

Kosovo police raid north, put 23 into custody, says Serbian president

The Chairman of the Committee supposed that "under the pretext of allegedly cracking down on crime, the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo were oppressing the Serb population." "Such actions by the Kosovo Albanian governing elite," according to the MP, "again entice the interethnic conflict and lead to a new fire in the Balkans."

Slutsky slammed the detention of Krasnoshchenkov as absolutely illegal. "Considering the immunity that the work for international organizations grants, his arrest cannot be legal from whatever angle you look at it," he underlined. Slutsky vowed that the State Duma will be monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of the unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovar police special forces detained 23 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). He has already been released.

ADVERTISEMENT