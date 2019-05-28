Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kosovo police raid north, put 23 into custody, says Serbian president

World
May 28, 13:02 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Vucic stressed that all troops had been put on full combat alert

© AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The police special forces of the unrecognized, self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo have put 23 people into custody in north, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday while addressing the country’s parliament.

"The [police special forces’] raid began at 05:55 (06:55 Moscow time), with 73 armored vehicles involved in it, 50 are lying in wait in Kosovska Mitrovica. The arrest of 23 Serbs and Bosniaks has been confirmed. The issue at hand is primarily Kosovo police officers," he said.

According to Vucic, the plight of the Zubin Potok municipality is the most severe. Serbia’s authorities have video footage showing police shooting live ammunition over the heads of unarmed Serbs. "In Kosovska Mitrovica, they shot at young people who tossed rocks at them," he said.

Vucic stressed that all troops had been put on full combat alert and that the Serbian people in Kosovo would be protected. "Should the situation escalate, Serbia will emerge victorious," Vucic concluded.

In the morning, Kosovo police special forces launched a raid in the northern municipalities, where gunshots were heard. As a result, two Serbs suffered minor wounds.

