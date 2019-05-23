Two petitions to remove Zelensky from presidency registered in Ukraine

KIEV, May 23. /TASS/. Two petitions to remove Vladimir Zelensky from presidency have been registered on the Ukrainian presidential administration’s website. The first petition claims that he has no specific program for the country, and the second one calls for removing him from office if he fails to fulfill his election promises in six months.

The author of one of the petitions, Maksim Bezruk, says that Zelensky cannot unite Ukrainians who have different views and aspirations. "You consolidated the protest sentiment without making specific promises and determining no political targets but after you have been elected and taken office, you cannot avoid outlining a path forward," the document adds.

Bezruk added that the new president’s first steps had disappointed the country’s people. "An unacceptable situation is emerging where ‘a servant of the people’ has no moral obligations to the people that stem from the electoral process," he noted. The petition, registered on May 22, has gathered over 6,000 signatures.

Another petition, registered by Vadim Mikhalsky, calls for removing Zelensky from presidency if he fails to fulfill his election promises in six months. In this regard, the petition particularly emphasizes the need to remove the immunity of lawmakers, judges, cabinet members and the president himself, and review utility tariffs. The petition has been signed by more than 1,000 people.

A petition needs to collect at least 25,000 signatures in three months to be considered by the head of state.