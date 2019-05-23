Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two petitions to remove Zelensky from presidency registered in Ukraine

World
May 23, 15:05 UTC+3 KIEV

A petition needs to collect at least 25,000 signatures in three months to be considered by the head of state

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky

© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

KIEV, May 23. /TASS/. Two petitions to remove Vladimir Zelensky from presidency have been registered on the Ukrainian presidential administration’s website. The first petition claims that he has no specific program for the country, and the second one calls for removing him from office if he fails to fulfill his election promises in six months.

The author of one of the petitions, Maksim Bezruk, says that Zelensky cannot unite Ukrainians who have different views and aspirations. "You consolidated the protest sentiment without making specific promises and determining no political targets but after you have been elected and taken office, you cannot avoid outlining a path forward," the document adds.

Read also
Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army

Bezruk added that the new president’s first steps had disappointed the country’s people. "An unacceptable situation is emerging where ‘a servant of the people’ has no moral obligations to the people that stem from the electoral process," he noted. The petition, registered on May 22, has gathered over 6,000 signatures.

Another petition, registered by Vadim Mikhalsky, calls for removing Zelensky from presidency if he fails to fulfill his election promises in six months. In this regard, the petition particularly emphasizes the need to remove the immunity of lawmakers, judges, cabinet members and the president himself, and review utility tariffs. The petition has been signed by more than 1,000 people.

A petition needs to collect at least 25,000 signatures in three months to be considered by the head of state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
3
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
4
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
5
Russian experts plan to study Novaya Zemlya bays, to monitor sunken nuclear submarines
6
Drugs found at Russian ex-minister’s apartment, investigators say
7
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT