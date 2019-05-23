Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army

Official website of the President of Ukraine/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

KIEV, May 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky stated the need on Thursday to get rid of all Soviet military hardware and standards in the Ukrainian army and instead introduce Western standards.

Zelensky’s statement was published on Thursday as the Ukrainian president introduced new Chief of the General Staff Ruslan Khomchak.

"I expect that with the arrival of general Khomchak, increasingly less Soviet [hardware and standards] will be left in our army daily. Instead of that, Western standards will be introduced," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Zelensky said he hoped that the Ukrainian army would achieve high standards. "The Ukrainian armed forces should match the world’s best armies," he noted.

On May 21, a day after his inauguration as the country’s new president, Zelensky replaced the chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, dismissing Army General Viktor Muzhenko and appointing Lieutenant-General Ruslan Khomchak to this post.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak introduced the new chief of the General Staff to the ministry’s top command and identified top priorities in further work, the Defense Ministry’s press office reported.