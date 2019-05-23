Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss upcoming Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June.

The meeting was held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Foreign Ministers’ Council.

"Russia and China should make coordinated efforts to prepare for the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia next month and his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Wang Yi said, according to Xinhua news agency.

The top Chinese diplomat recalled that this year marks the 70th anniversary since the two countries have established their diplomatic relations. "China and Russia should take advantage of this opportunity for further progress in all-encompassing strategic cooperation in the new era," he said.

Amid global instability, China and Russia should maintain close ties, enhance coordination and protect major principles regulating international relations and interests of the two countries, the foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to work with China to hold preparations for Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia and his participation in the forum, noting that "this will give a new impetus for developing bilateral relations."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is due on June 6-8. SPIEF has been held since 1997. Over the past 20 years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.