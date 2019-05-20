Zelensky gives to understand that ‘party of war’ will not shape Ukraine’s future — expert

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during his inauguration ceremony in Kiev © AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s newly sworn-in President Vladimir Zelensky has given to understand that the bellicose rhetoric of Kiev’s ‘party of war’ will no longer shape the future of the country, a Ukrainian political analyst said on Monday.

"The very fact that the moods and attitudes to peace of violent lunatics will no longer orchestrate the country’s rhythm is a victory in itself," Oleg Voloshin, former director of the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s information policy department, wrote on his Facebook account.

According to Voloshin, Kiev’s ‘party of war,’ which is against the Minsk agreements and is seeking blockade of Donbass, "has lost the battle for the souls of the majority of Ukrainians."

"People want to live, they don’t want to fight. They want to build and don’t want to be at war. They don’t want to build an abstract Ukraine, they want build their personal careers, families, businesses, which, in the 21st century, all together means ‘to develop the country,’" Voloshin explained.

Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky was sworn into office on Monday. Speaking at parliament, he announced the dissolution of the country’s Verkhovna Rada (national parliament) and asked the cabinet to resign. Among his top priority tasks he cited cessation of hostilities in Donbass.