Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in the office

World
May 20, 11:24 UTC+3

The president underlined that he is willing to take unpopular measures to bring the war to an end

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky calls putting an end to the war in the Donbass Region as his first goal serving as the leader of the country.

"Our first task is to reach a ceasefire in Donbass," he said addressing the Ukrainian people on Monday at the session of Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) following his inauguration ceremony.

The president underlined that he is willing to take unpopular measures to bring the war to an end. "If need be, I am ready to lose my post to reach peace," he pointed out.

At the same time, Zelensky said that it is important to return the "lost territories". "Both Crimea and Donbass are Ukrainian lands, where we lost not only territories but, most importantly, the people," he added.

He also addressed the citizens of Donbass and Crimea in Russian, saying that they "are not aliens for Ukraine."

Zelensky also emphasized that he is ready to open a dialogue to reach a ceasefire in Donbass, insisting that prisoners should be returned. "I am willing to hold a dialogue, but also convinced that the first step to open such a dialogue will be the return of all Ukrainian prisoners," he stressed.

