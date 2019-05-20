Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s new leader urges parliament to boot prosecutor, security and defense chiefs

World
May 20, 12:33 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© Pyotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Following his inauguration on Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky urged the national parliament (Verkhovna Rada) to dismiss Chief of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak, Prosecutor-General Yuri Lutsenko and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak within two months.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky promises to do everything possible so that 'Ukrainians don’t cry' in next 5 years

"I request the dismissal of the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, the prosecutor general of Ukraine and the defense minister of Ukraine. You have two months to do this," he told the parliament.

Earlier on Monday, the SBU press office released a statement by Gritsak who said that he had tendered his resignation. The spy chief said all his subordinates and the agency’s "key figures" had followed suit. Later, the defense minister also decided to step down.

Lutsenko said in early May that he would not regret his dismissal but stressed that he considered this decision to be a mistake. He also pointed out that he had neither moral nor legal grounds to resign.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Can Iran make the Bomb in under a year and Turkey wants Russia’s new S-500s
2
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
3
Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in the office
4
Kremlin says no contacts with Zelensky on Putin's agenda
5
Russian senator describes scandal around ex-Austrian vice chancellor as provocation
6
Differences on Venezuela have no impacts on Russia-Argentina relations - Russian MP
7
Russia calls on BBC to press authorities for answers regarding Salisbury case
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT