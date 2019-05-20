Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky promises to do everything possible so that 'Ukrainians don’t cry' in next 5 years

World
May 20, 12:04 UTC+3 KIEV
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised to do his utmost that Ukrainians do not cry in the next five years of his presidency during his inauguration speech on Monday.

Read also

Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in the office

"Dear people, in the course of my life I was trying to make Ukrainians smile, I felt it in my heart, this was not my job, but rather a mission. In the next five years I will do everything possible that you, Ukrainians, do not cry," he said in Verkhovna Rada.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by four former Ukrainian Presidents and around 60 foreign guests, particularly, the Presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia and Hungary, Turkish Vice President, Moldavian Prime Minister, head of Azerbaijani government, Vice Prime Ministers of Belarus, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, a US delegation headed by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, as well as US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker and others.

