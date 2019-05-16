Verkhovna Rada schedules Zelensky’s inauguration for May 20

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has decided that President-elect Vladimir Zelensky will be sworn in on May 20, the decision was adopted on Thursday by 315 MPs out of 226 needed for the motion to pass.

"Therefore, [the inauguration will take place] on May 20 at 10:00 considering the introduced changes in the working schedule of Verkhovna Rada," Parliament’s Chairman Andrei Parubiy said after the voting.

Overall, seven draft decrees on the date of Zelensky’s inauguration were submitted for Verkhovna Rada to consider. Yesterday, the Committee on Rules of Parliamentary Procedure reviewed all the documents for compliance with laws and submitted them to MPs for voting.

The first two draft decrees setting the inauguration date for May 19 did not rack up enough support. After that, Parubiy put the decree stipulating that Zelensky be sworn in on May 20 to the vote and it passed.

Other documents suggesting May 17, 26 and 28 as possible dates were not considered.