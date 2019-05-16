Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Verkhovna Rada schedules Zelensky’s inauguration for May 20

World
May 16, 11:29 UTC+3

The first two draft decrees setting the inauguration date for May 19 did not rack up enough support

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Zelensky

Vladimir Zelensky

© Piotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has decided that President-elect Vladimir Zelensky will be sworn in on May 20, the decision was adopted on Thursday by 315 MPs out of 226 needed for the motion to pass.

Read also

Prisoner exchange in Donbass depends on Zelensky’s political will, politician says

Zelensky says too early to speak about parliament dissolution

Zelensky says looking at response to Russia’s issuing passports to Donbass residents

Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common

"Therefore, [the inauguration will take place] on May 20 at 10:00 considering the introduced changes in the working schedule of Verkhovna Rada," Parliament’s Chairman Andrei Parubiy said after the voting.

Overall, seven draft decrees on the date of Zelensky’s inauguration were submitted for Verkhovna Rada to consider. Yesterday, the Committee on Rules of Parliamentary Procedure reviewed all the documents for compliance with laws and submitted them to MPs for voting.

The first two draft decrees setting the inauguration date for May 19 did not rack up enough support. After that, Parubiy put the decree stipulating that Zelensky be sworn in on May 20 to the vote and it passed.

Other documents suggesting May 17, 26 and 28 as possible dates were not considered.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
3
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows
6
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT