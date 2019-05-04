Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky says too early to speak about parliament dissolution

World
May 04, 18:49 UTC+3 KIEV

He also said he suggested his inauguration ceremony be appointed on May 19

Vladimir Zelensky

Vladimir Zelensky

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s president-elect, Vladimir Zelensky, said on Saturday he thinks it is too early to speak about dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, as he has not yet been sworn into office.

"Everyone wants to know whether we are going to dissolve the parliament or not. It’s too early to speak about that as we don’t have relevant authority for that. As soon as I have such authority, you will have my answer," he told journalists after a meeting with the Verkhovna Rada speaker, leaders of parliamentary factions and lawmakers’ groups.

"It was my first meeting [with Rada lawmakers]. We have no close relations. It’s too early to speak about that," he noted.

He also said he suggested his inauguration ceremony be appointed on May 19 but it will be clear if his proposal is accepted only on May 14 when the Rada meets for its plenary session. "We suggested it be done on May 19 because it’s high time to start working," he said, adding that the faction leaders have "different views" about the inauguration date.

