Zelensky says looking at response to Russia’s issuing passports to Donbass residents

World
May 04, 16:21 UTC+3 KIEV

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing people living in the DPR and LPR

Vladimir Zelensky

Vladimir Zelensky

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s president-elect, Vladimir Zelensky has said his team is looking at how to respond to Russia’s issuing its passports to people living in Donbass.

"We have several approaches, so to say. We must be creative, quick and smart on that matter, the way we are as a matter of fact. So, we will think of that and announce everything later. I will come out and announce - I have no secrets," Zelensky said on Monday before a meeting with the Verkhovna Rada (national parliament) speaker, leaders of parliamentary factions and lawmakers’ groups.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing people living in the DPR and LPR, or the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, to receive Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on universally accepted international laws.

