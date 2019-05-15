Moldova's Constitutional Court not to allow PM change amidst parliamentary crisis

CHISINAU, May 15. / TASS /. The President of Moldova should not initiate the procedure for approving a new Prime Minister in the absence of a functional parliament, the Constitutional Court said in a statement on Wednesday to the request of Moldavian President Igor Dodon.

"The President of the Republic of Moldova cannot nominate a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the absence of the Parliament," said the President of the Constitutional Court, Mihai Poalelunj.

As Maxim Lebedinsky, Presidential adviser on legal issues explained that after the parliamentary elections on February 24, Moldova found itself for the first time in a situation when newly elected deputies cannot even elect a chairperson of the legislative assembly and form governing bodies. In accordance with the constitution, the president proposes the candidature of a new prime minister to parliament for approval. The head of the republic has the right to dissolve the legislature if it is impossible to form a government or block the legislative process for three months.

Three large formations that cannot form a parliamentary majority passed into the 101-seat parliament of Moldova. It is the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova supporting the president and restoring relations with Russia (35 mandates), the controlling Democratic Party of Moldova (30 mandates) and the pro-European bloc Acum ("Now") with 26 mandates. Another seven seats were given to the Shor party, and three deputy chairs were taken by independent deputies.

Dodon has already announced that he will initiate the procedure for the dissolution of parliament in mid-June, if the deputies do not form a parliamentary majority by this date.