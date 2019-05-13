Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovans divided over country’s possible membership in EAEU and EU, poll reveals

World
May 13, 17:46 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldova was granted an observer status with the Eurasian Economic Union in mid-2018

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, May 13. /TASS/. Moldovans are divided over their country’s possible membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the European Union (EU), according to the public opinion poll results released by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers on Monday.

Thus, as many as 39.1% of Moldovans said they would support their country’s joining the EAEU, while slightly fewer (37.5%) said they would opt for the EU membership should a relevant referendum be organized.

Meanwhile, as many as 6.3% of the polled said they would not take part in the voting and 5.9% were undecided. A total of 11.2% of respondents said the country should not join any unions at all.

Moldova was granted an observer status with the Eurasian Economic Union at the EAEU summit in Russia’s Sochi on May 14, 2018. The move was initiated by Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

The public opinion poll funded by the Chisinau office of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was conducted in a period from May 1 to May 10 and involved 1,189 respondents in 89 populated localities throughout Moldova. The margin of error was three percent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran’s bid to skirt US sanctions and Trump trade war may spark global crash
2
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
3
Putin inspects upgraded planes, new helicopter Mi-38T in Kazan
4
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
5
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
6
SSJ 100 plane bound for Samara returns to Sheremetyevo due to cockpit sensor
7
Putin to begin series of new-format meetings on defense issues on May 13
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT