Moldovans divided over country’s possible membership in EAEU and EU, poll reveals

CHISINAU, May 13. /TASS/. Moldovans are divided over their country’s possible membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the European Union (EU), according to the public opinion poll results released by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers on Monday.

Thus, as many as 39.1% of Moldovans said they would support their country’s joining the EAEU, while slightly fewer (37.5%) said they would opt for the EU membership should a relevant referendum be organized.

Meanwhile, as many as 6.3% of the polled said they would not take part in the voting and 5.9% were undecided. A total of 11.2% of respondents said the country should not join any unions at all.

Moldova was granted an observer status with the Eurasian Economic Union at the EAEU summit in Russia’s Sochi on May 14, 2018. The move was initiated by Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

The public opinion poll funded by the Chisinau office of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was conducted in a period from May 1 to May 10 and involved 1,189 respondents in 89 populated localities throughout Moldova. The margin of error was three percent.