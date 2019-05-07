Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss situation in Venezuela, Ukraine

World
May 07, 18:39 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM

The discussion occured on the sidelines of the Arctic Council

Share
1 pages in this article

STOCKHOLM, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swedish colleague Margot Wallstrom have discussed climate change, human rights, as well as the situation in Venezuela and Ukraine on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Wallstrom stated on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Met with Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov at the Arctic Council. Talks on common challenges such as climate change and the need for people to people contacts. Also on the agenda: human rights, Ukraine and Venezuela," the Swedish diplomat wrote.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 to promote cooperation between the Arctic countries, particularly in the environment protection area. Member states include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
2
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
3
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
4
Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss situation in Venezuela, Ukraine
5
Press review: Moscow plane tragedy may ground SSJ 100s and Putin-Trump call may sway Kiev
6
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
7
Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT