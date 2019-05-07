Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss situation in Venezuela, Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swedish colleague Margot Wallstrom have discussed climate change, human rights, as well as the situation in Venezuela and Ukraine on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Wallstrom stated on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Met with Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov at the Arctic Council. Talks on common challenges such as climate change and the need for people to people contacts. Also on the agenda: human rights, Ukraine and Venezuela," the Swedish diplomat wrote.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 to promote cooperation between the Arctic countries, particularly in the environment protection area. Member states include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.