Venezuelan authorities investigating deaths of 5 people in anti-government protests

World
May 07, 5:17 UTC+3 CARACAS

On April 30 a military group sided with the Venezuelan opposition, which led to massive anti-government protests in the country

1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

CARACAS, May 7. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities are investigating the deaths of five people in anti-government demonstrations on April 30, Prosecutor General Tarek Willian Saab said on Tuesday.

"A total of 233 people were detained, five people died. All these cases are being investigated by the prosecutor's office," Saab told Venevision TV channel.

The prosecutor's office has already requested orders for arresting 18 "military and civilians who conspired" to overthrow the government, he said adding that 17 searches have been carried out as well.

On April 30 a military group sided with the Venezuelan opposition, which led to massive anti-government protests in the country. Dozens of people were injured in clashes with security forces.

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT