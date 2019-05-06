Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuela's top diplomat says CIA behind attempts to overthrow Maduro's government

World
May 06, 15:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Venezuelan top diplomat pointed out that the country’s authorities had demanded Michael Pompeo enter dialogue with them

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. There is a plan made by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) behind attempts to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the country’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said at a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

"There is a whole plan made up by the CIA and the Venezuelan opposition to overthrow the Maduro government and take control of our country’s natural resources, which belong to the people as a result of a socialist revolution," Arreaza said. "This is what we are trying to prevent. We don’t want the Venezuelan people to suffer," he added.

The Venezuelan top diplomat pointed out that the country’s authorities had demanded US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo enter dialogue with them. "Don’t use force, don’t stage coups for we have democratic institutions and the time has come for diplomacy. The US presidential administration should allow the Venezuelan opposition to come to the negotiating table with us," Arreaza said.

Situation in Venezuela

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

More news on
VENEZUELA'S POLITICAL CRISIS
© AP Photo/Boris Vergara

Group of Russian military specialists in Venezuela may be enlarged, says foreign minister

Top Venezuelan diplomat calls events in his country new stage in fight for its resources

Lavrov to meet with Venezuelan counterpart Sunday to discuss coup attempt in Caracas

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

On April 30, Guaido posted a video on Twitter, calling on the Venezuelan military to take to the streets to end the "usurpation." Following Guaido’s move, a group of army officers sided with the opposition and large-scale anti-government protests resumed in the country. Clashes between protesters and police killed four and left hundreds injured. According to non-governmental organizations, at least 240 protesters were arrested on April 30 and May 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
3
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
4
Russian hi-tech firm developing new shells for Tornado multiple launch rocket systems
5
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
6
Russian border guards may resume joint exercises with US in Pacific
7
Venezuela’s government cannot decide on Guaido’s arrest, says top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT