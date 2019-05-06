Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Top Venezuelan diplomat calls events in his country new stage in fight for its resources

World
May 06, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Jorge Arreaza mentioned the fight for "control over Venezuela’s oil potential"

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The current situation in Venezuela reflects a new round of struggle for control over that country’s resources and wealth, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told reporters at a news conference in Moscow on Monday.

"We are witnessing the historic struggle for control over our country’s wealth, control over incomes from the oil industry, for potential incomes from natural resources and energy resources, which Venezuela has," he stressed, commenting on US-backed pressure exerted on his country.

Venezuela’s top diplomat noted that "the Venezuelan people came to power as a result of the Bolivarian Revolution (a social and political movement founded after Hugo Chavez was elected the President of Venezuela - TASS). "What we have seen over the past twenty years are various chapters of the fight for control over Venezuela’s oil potential," he stressed.

Political crisis in Venezuela
