Putin not looking to get involved in Venezuela, says Trump

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to get involved in the situation in Venezuela, and only wants to see a positive outcome of the current events in the country, US President Donald Trump stated on the outcomes of the phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Venezuela was one of the topics [of discussion]. And he [Putin] is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he’d like to see something positive happen for Venezuela, and I feel the same way," Trump noted.

"We want to get some humanitarian aid right now," Trump said. "I thought it was a very positive conversation I’ve had with President Putin on Venezuela," he concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Trump and Putin have held a phone call, during which they discussed "the current state and prospects of bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation", the Kremlin press service informed. The presidents also discussed North Korea, Venezuela, Ukraine, and nuclear disarmament.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.