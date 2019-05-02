Canada’s top diplomat urges Venezuelan President Maduro to resign from his post

OTTAWA, May 2. /TASS/. Canada urges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to resign from his post in order to restore democracy in the country and hold "free and fair elections," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a video statement posted on her Twitter account.

"Brave Venezuelans are today in the streets of their cities fighting for a return to the democracy and the Constitutional order," the Canadian top diplomat stated. "I would like to say to all the people of Venezuela: Canada stands with you."

"And I would like to say to the illegitimate Maduro regime and its supporters - it is time to step aside and allow Venezuela to return to democracy, allow Venezuela to return to the Constitutional order and allow free and fair elections," Freeland added.

Protests erupted in Caracas and several other cities in Venezuela after a group of military servicemen sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. According to earlier reports, during the protests, which resulted in clashes with security forces, a few dozen people were injured in the capital of the country.

Guaido posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday urging the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country. A group of military officers and head of the Popular Will party Leopoldo Lopez appeared Guaido’s video.

National Assembly’s deputy from the state of Miranda Manuela Bolivar stated on Wednesday night that at least 78 people were injured in clashes with law enforcers during anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and 89 more were arrested.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that at least eight law enforcers were wounded in clashes with protesters.

In his telephone conversation on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out to the inadmissibility of American interference in interior affairs of Venezuela, where the opposition is attempting to seize the power.