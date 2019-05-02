US White House urges Russia to renounce support of Maduro’s regime in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. The United States has urged Russia to renounce its support of the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro adding that it views Moscow’s interference in the current situation in Venezuela as "unacceptable," the White House said in a statement.

"The [US President Donald] Trump Administration views interference from the Russian government and their support of the Maduro regime as extremely troublesome and unacceptable," the statement reads.

"President Trump has made it clear to Russia that they must leave and renounce their support of the Maduro regime," the White House added.

The statement from the White House also once again denounced Cuba’s support of Maduro stating that "Cuba has played a direct role in fomenting repression and violence in Venezuela."

"The Maduro regime continues to rely on Cuba’s playbook of repression and torture to remain in power," according to the statement.

In his telephone conversation on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out to the inadmissibility of American interference in interior affairs of Venezuela, where the opposition is attempting to seize the power.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel on Wednesday that the United States was using aggressive rhetoric against Venezuela with the aim to demoralize the citizens of this country.

Protests erupted in Caracas and several other cities in Venezuela after a group of military servicemen sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. According to earlier reports, during the protests, which resulted in clashes with security forces, a few dozen people were injured in the capital of the country.

Guaido posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday urging the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country. A group of military officers and head of the Popular Will party Leopoldo Lopez appeared Guaido’s video.

National Assembly’s deputy from the state of Miranda Manuela Bolivar stated on Wednesday night that at least 78 people were injured in clashes with law enforcers during anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and 89 more were arrested.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that at least eight law enforcers were wounded in clashes with protesters.