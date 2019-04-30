Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuela’s Maduro urges people to stay on guard, resist coup attempt

World
April 30, 18:01 UTC+3 CARACAS

Venezuelan opposition figurehead Guaido on Tuesday tweeted a video with a call on the country’s military to take to the streets to put an end to "usurpation"

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, April 30. /TASS/. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday declared the military remained loyal to the authorities and called on the people to brace up and stay on guard to prevent a government coup.

Read also

Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat

"You must have nerves of steel! I’ve talked to the commanders of all of the country’s forces. They vowed firm loyalty to the people, the Constitution and the nation. I am calling for the maximum mobilization of the people to ensure the victory of peace. We shall win!" Maduro tweeted. Earlier, the head of Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, called upon the supporters of the current authorities to take to the streets in Caracas to demonstrate support for the president.

Venezuelan opposition figurehead Juan Guaido on Tuesday tweeted a video with a call on the country’s military to take to the streets to put an end to "usurpation." He claimed that the message had been recorded at the Francisco de Miranda airbase in Caracas. The video showed Guaido, a group of army officers and the leader of the opposition party Popular Will, Leopoldo Lopez, who is currently under house arrest. According to later reports tear gas had been fired near the road leading to the airbase.

On January 23, Guaido, whose appointment as the speaker of parliament two days later was annulled by the Supreme Court, proclaimed himself as acting president. The United States hurried to recognize him as interim head of state later in the day. The Lima Group of countries (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and a number of other countries followed suit.

The legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, slammed the events as a government coup attempt and severed diplomatic relations with the United States.

Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey came out in Maduro’s support.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
2
Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat
3
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
4
Russia picks MiG-31 fighter as a carrier for cutting-edge hypersonic weapon
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
7
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT