Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Venezuelan opposition forces have taken to the streets of Caracas on Tuesday in order to declare support to the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido. Guaido’s supporters have begun to barricade several streets in Caracas, the EFE news agency reports.

Earlier, Guaido published a video on Twitter, in which he addressed the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.