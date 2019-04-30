Venezuelan foreign minister blames Colombia for attempted coup

CARACAS, April 30. /TASS/. The Colombian government is involved in organizing an attempted coup d’etat in Venezuela on Friday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stated on Tuesday.

"What we have always condemned has become apparent once again: all plots against the Venezuelan democracy, including this attempted coup d’etat, are supported and financed by the Colombian government," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido published a video on Twitter, in which he addressed the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.