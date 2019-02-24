Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader

World
February 24, 7:11 UTC+3 BOGOTA
© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

BOGOTA, February 24. /TASS/. Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Saturday that states parties to Lima Group will discuss further measures to enhance the diplomatic blockade against Venezuela during their upcoming meeting on Monday.

Colombian President Ivan Duque

Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return

"Next Monday, the Lima Group will consider on how to enhance the diplomatic blockade that will assist to the fall of the dictatorship," Duque told reporters at a news conference broadcast live on the presidential administration’s website.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he would take part in the session and will meet with US Vice President Michael Pence.

The Lima Group, set up on August 8, 2017 and uniting nations that refused to recognize the Venezuelan Constitutional Assembly convoked by President Nicolas Maduro, will convene on Monday, February 25, in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

Twelve countries initially signed the group’s declaration: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru. Later, they were joined by Guyana and Saint Lucia.

