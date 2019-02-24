Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return

World
February 24, 2:54 UTC+3 BOGOTA

"Protecting people in the border zone remains the Colombian government’s priority, therefore, the trucks are returning," the country's foreign minister said

Colombian President Ivan Duque

Colombian President Ivan Duque

© GIAN EHRENZELLER/EPA-EFE

BOGOTA, February 24. /TASS/. Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Saturday that President Ivan Duque ordered the trucks with humanitarian assistance for Venezuela to return back from the border with Venezuela.

"Measures were taken upon direct instructions by President Duque. Protecting people in the border zone remains the Colombian government’s priority, therefore, the trucks are returning," the minister told reporters in the city of Cucuta on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

