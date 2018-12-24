Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kurdish fighters rescue over 1,000 terrorist hostages in eastern Syria - agency

World
December 24, 0:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kurdish units carried out successful operations against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) near Shafaa, Sousa and Baghuz on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Syrian Democratic Forces have rescued over 1,000 terrorist hostages in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, the Firat news agency reported.

According to the agency, Kurdish units, which form the bulk of the Syrian Democratic Forces, carried out successful operations against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) near Shafaa, Sousa and Baghuz on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

"Our fighters managed to provide a safe passage to civilians held by militants, who had used them as a human shield," a Kurdish commander who led the operation told the agency.

On December 15, as many as 3,126 hostages were rescued from terrorist captivity in the town of Hajin, some 30 kilometers from the Iraqi border.

According to the Firat news agency, Syrian Democratic Forces’ units are now chasing IS gangs in a ten kilometer wide area. Militants have attempted to counterattack in some places which were repelled. The news agency added that more than 90 mercenaries fighting in terrorist ranks had been killed in eastern Syria in the past week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Putin is afraid of no questions, says Kremlin spokesman
4
Lithuanian citizen charged with spying for Russia to remain in custody until March 14
5
Crimea’s authorities invite UN delegation to assess human rights and apologize
6
UN General Assembly votes down Russia-initiated draft resolution in support of INF Treaty
7
Gerhard Schroeder criticizes US for exerting pressure on Germany over Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT