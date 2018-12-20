Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Around 1,500 people return to their homes in liberated suburb of Damascus

World
December 20, 7:35 UTC+3 LATAKIA

Engineer Naem al-Aysad said it will take three to five years to restore the town completely since it was seriously damaged when occupied by militants

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Gryaznov/TASS

Read also

Work on demining buildings in Syria's East Ghouta compeleted by 50% — Syrian sappers

LATAKIA, December 20. /TASS/. Around 1,500 people have already returned to their homes in the liberated suburb of Damascus in Yarmouk, engineer tasked with restoring the town Naem al-Aysad told reporters on Thursday.

At the start of November, the Syrian authorities allowed residents to return to Yarmouk, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the media.

"Three hundred families, or around 1,500 people, have already returned to the town. We have not yet started restoring houses, but we provide people with water, electricity and food. We allocate some money and food to those who already returned to Yarmouk," al-Aysad said noting that the authorities will start restoration works after barricades are dismantled and debris are cleared.

Al-Aysad said that a lot of people want to return to their homes but before they are allowed to move in, engineers have to inspect a building to make sure it is safe.

He added that it will take three to five years to restore the town completely since it was seriously damaged when occupied by militants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
2
Pacific Fleet’s ships led by guided-missile cruiser Varyag enter port of Colombo
3
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
4
No restrictions for foreign journalists at Putin's press conference — Kremlin spokesman
5
Putin expands on Russia's economic structure
6
Rusal welcomes US Treasury’s decision to terminate sanctions against company
7
Putin regrets growing global tendency of underestimating risks of nuclear war
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT