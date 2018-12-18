Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ‘militarization problem’ of Crimea

World
December 18, 1:58 updated at: December 18, 3:37 UTC+3

The document also condemns Russia because of constructing a bridge across the Kerch Strait

© AP Photo/Richard Drew

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution proposed by Ukraine on "militarization problem" of Crimea and the waters of the Azov and Black Sea. 66 countries supported the document, 19 were against it, 72 - abstained.

The resolution stated that presence of the Russian military in Crimea contradicts the national sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The document also condemns Russia because of constructing a bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Lavrov vows Russia will not wage war against Ukraine

At the same time, the General Assembly rejected amendments proposed by Iran and Syria, aimed at balancing the document and containing references to the Minsk agreements. In particular, they called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident in the Kerch Strait and bringing those responsible to justice. In addition, it was proposed to urge both parties to show restraint and respect for each other’s sovereign borders, and to refrain from the dangerous rhetoric of calls for the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky noted that most countries abstained from voting, "not wanting to have anything to do with the harmful Ukrainian idea." Polyansky also said that as a result of such decisions, "the Kiev regime receives new signals that everything is permitted and everything will be forgiven, and Russia will be blamed for all its sins."

"No matter how many deceitful resolutions are adopted along with your Western sponsors and those who are afraid to cross them, this will not change anything in Crimea or around it," the diplomat said. "The key to solving all regional problems lies in Kiev, or rather - in Washington, where Kiev is controlled," he added.

Talking about the incident in the Sea of Azov, Polyansky noted that this is "an elaborate provocation that continues before our eyes." "It became possible with the approval of the United States and other countries, playing along with the information agenda of the Ukrainian authorities," he stated.

In the morning of November 25, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons were used. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.

Countries
Syria KERCH STRAIT PROVOCATION
Topics
United Nations
