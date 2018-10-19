Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Prime Minister Medvedev states signs of trade wars in the world

World
October 19, 14:25 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Medvedev said that "we were much wiser" ten yers ago in respect of economic cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pointed at real signs of trade wars in the world. He was speaking at plenary session of the ASEM summit in Brussels.

"What is most important us that protectionist sentiments have materialized. There are heads of the states at this table, who fully experienced the signs of trade wars. That is the saddest of what is going on now."

"Economic sanctions encroached on the context of international economic cooperation, became a common instrument of political pressure and unfair competition. This is dangerous. Rather than cooperating we are actually weakening our relations," Medvedev said.

"Ten years ago we were much wiser and were ready to withstand the negative consequences of the economic crisis together," he added.

When speaking about the worsening of the situation since 2008, when the financial crisis jolted the world, Medvedev said that the joint global debt had grown several times. He also noted vulnerability of the emerging markets and overall toughening of state monetary policies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
France engulfed by worst flash floods in over 100 years
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian specialists re-equipping S-300 systems delivered to Syria for local operation
2
Press review: UN Syria envoy quits and Moscow slams rights violations in Ukraine, Baltics
3
Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France to discuss political settlement in Syria
4
Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source
5
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
6
Vostochny spaceport prepared for launches after cavities filled in launch pad’s casing
7
Yandex capitalization down almost $1 bln as trading kicks off on Moscow Exchange
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT