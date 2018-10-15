Part of Euphrates bank in Syria controlled by militants — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Terrorists have managed to establish complete control over a 20-kilometer territory on the Euphrates’ east bank in Syria due to the inaction of pro-American groups, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Monday.

"As a result of inaction of pro-American groups, terrorists have managed to establish complete control over a 20-kilometer strip on the Euphrates’ east bank between the settlements of Hajin and al-Susa," he said.

According to Savchenko, despite the United States’ statement on the defeat of Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) terrorists, militants still enjoy control over some of Syria’s territories and the US-led coalition and pro-American Kurdish groups of the Syrian Democratic Forces continue to simulate fighting against militants in the south of the Deir ez-Zor governorate.

Thus, in his words, as many as 130 families (700 people) were taken to Hajin during the attack at a refugee camp near al-Bahrah on October 13.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to report ceasefire violations by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone. "Thus, during the day, shelling attacks were reported in the settlements of Rashah, Akch Baer (thrice), Ain al-Naur, Jubb al-Zarur and Ikko in the Latakia governorate," Savchenko said.

Officers of the Russian reconciliation center continue humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population. Throughout the day, officers of the center conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Bir Ajam in the al-Quneitra governorate. A total of 1.3 tonnes of food products were distributed among civilians. Twenty-five wheelchairs, 50 blankets and 50 towels were handed over to the administration of a hospital in the city of Hamish in the Rif Dimashq governorate. One tonne of bread was handed out to people in Aleppo’s Sahalin neighborhood.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.