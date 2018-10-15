Russian military helps recover crossing point between Syria and Jordan

NASIB /Syria/, October 15. The Russian military helped the Syrian government to recover the infrastructure of the Nasib Border Crossing between Jordan and Syria. The border crossing was opened on Monday at 8am local time (same as Moscow time).

"We have cooperated with the government authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic on the issue of recovering the Nasib Border Crossing, as well as surveying and demining the crossing in order to ensure safety," a representative of the Russian Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees told reporters during the opening of the crossing.

The Nasib checkpoint captured by militants of armed opposition forces in 2015 fell under the control of the Syrian army on July 6, 2018. However, Syria and Jordan started talks on resuming transportation services only after the Syrian troops managed to liquidate the stronghold of terrorists from the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the valley of the Yarmouk River.