Russian military helps recover crossing point between Syria and Jordan

World
October 15, 15:52 UTC+3 NASIB

The Nasib checkpoint captured by militants of armed opposition forces in 2015 fell under the control of the Syrian army in July 2018

© AP Photo/Raad Adayleh

NASIB /Syria/, October 15. The Russian military helped the Syrian government to recover the infrastructure of the Nasib Border Crossing between Jordan and Syria. The border crossing was opened on Monday at 8am local time (same as Moscow time).

Syria restores control over border with Jordan

"We have cooperated with the government authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic on the issue of recovering the Nasib Border Crossing, as well as surveying and demining the crossing in order to ensure safety," a representative of the Russian Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees told reporters during the opening of the crossing.

The Nasib checkpoint captured by militants of armed opposition forces in 2015 fell under the control of the Syrian army on July 6, 2018. However, Syria and Jordan started talks on resuming transportation services only after the Syrian troops managed to liquidate the stronghold of terrorists from the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the valley of the Yarmouk River.

Syrian conflict
