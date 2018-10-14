Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian foreign ministry condemns use of phosphorous bombs by US-led coalition

World
October 14, 22:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry stressed that the coalition’s airstrike caused numerous civilian casualties in the city of Hajin in the Deir ez-Zor governorate

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

TASS, October 14. Syria’s foreign ministry has resolutely condemned the use of white phosphorous bombs by the air force of the US-led coalition, SANA news agency said on Sunday.

In its letter to the United Nations Secretary General, the ministry stressed that the coalition’s airstrike caused numerous civilian casualties in the city of Hajin in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, SANA said.

"The use of internationally prohibited weapons against the Syrian people has become a systematic and intentional behavior of this coalition in a blatant violation of the rules of international law, international humanitarian law and human rights," the ministry said, adding that this crime is yet another one "in a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Syrian people."

Syria calls on the UN Security Council "to conduct an international investigation into these crimes and to condemn them immediately, to stop their recurrence, to end the aggressive presence of US and other foreign forces illegally present on the Syrian territory," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
2
Final phase of massive CSTO military drills held in Kyrgyzstan
3
Syrian foreign ministry condemns use of phosphorous bombs by US-led coalition
4
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan
5
EU foreign ministers to back new ‘senseless’ sanctions against Russia, senator says
6
Commission probing into causes of Soyuz-FG failure to hold next meeting on Monday
7
No probe was conducted into Salisbury incident by Bellingact, says Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT