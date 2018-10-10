Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in Syria seize toxic chemicals due to West’s irresponsible steps

World
October 10, 22:33 updated at: October 10, 22:38 UTC+3

"Poisonous chemicals ended up in the hands of Islamic State terrorists whose actions are hard to predict," the Russian reconciliation center said

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/STR

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Toxic chemicals have been seized by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) due to irresponsible steps of the Western countries’ representatives, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"In the evening of October 9, a gang of one of the pro-IS groups attacked the headquarters of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (former Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia) located near the village of al-Lataminah," he said. "In the fight, four militants and two members of the White Helmets organization were killed. Two cylinders containing chlorine were taken out of the headquarters. The seized cylinders were transported to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to terrorists of the Hurras al-Din terrorist group associated with the Islamic State."

Read also
Idlib province, Syria

Moscow says Idlib received components of chemical weapons from some European countries

"The Western countries, while planning provocations against Syrian government forces and employing their controlled bandit groups, do not take into account the complicated situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As a result of those irresponsible steps, poisonous chemicals ended up in the hands of Islamic State terrorists whose actions are hard to predict," the reconciliation center’s head added.

Russia has reiterated that members of the non-governmental organization White Helmets were getting ready to fake a chemical weapons attack against civilians. Their aim was to pin the blame for the chemical weapons attacks on the Syrian government forces and to justify the Western countries’ strikes on Syria.

In September, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the White Helmets were making preparations to fake a chemical weapons attack and for this purpose, the banned nerve agent sarin had been transported to the Idlib province.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills
2
Diplomat: MI5 authorizing agents to kill abroad transforms UK into ‘Evil Empire’
3
Ukraine preparing provocation against Russian border guards in Sea of Azov — source
4
Russia sees attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq, warns diplomat
5
Russia's Defense Ministry plans to hold drills with participation of foreign states
6
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
7
Ambassador: situation around Russian ship Sevastopol in S. Korea to be resolved on Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT