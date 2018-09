MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Components of chemical weapons were delivered to Syria’s Idlib Governorate from several European countries, said Director of the Department for Arms Non-Proliferation and Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov.

"Many things may disclose in Idlib now. Deliveries of components of chemical weapons from European states were carried out there. It all will re-emerge again soon," Yermakov said.