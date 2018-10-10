Plane overshoots runway in Siberia’s Yakutia, no injuries — aviation watchdog

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. An RRJ Superjet plane by Russia’s Yakutia air carrier skidded of a runway in the airport of the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk on Tuesday evening, no injuries reported, Russia’s civil aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at 21:21 Moscow time. The plane en route from the East Siberian city of Ulan-Ude had 87 passengers and five crew members on board, none of them was injured. The passengers and crew had to use emergency slides to evacuate.

The plane’s landing gear was damaged in the incident.

A preliminary investigation is now being conducted by airport staff and Rosaviatsiya’s local department, in cooperation with law-enforcement agencies.

The airport was temporarily closed. All incoming flights are being diverted to an alternate airport in the city of Chulman, in Republic of Yakutia’s Neryungri district.