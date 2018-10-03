Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev's actions ruin relations between Ukraine and Hungary, Budapest says

World
October 03, 21:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomat recalled that the Ukrainian education law 'which violates the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority', has not yet been amended

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Kiev’s actions with respect to the Hungarian ethnic minority have ruined the good relations between Ukraine and Hungary that had existed in the past, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the well-known list I was added to (on the Myrotvorets website - TASS), there are even greater problems. This big problem is that the rights of the Hungarian population in Ukraine are constantly violated," he said.

"A much bigger problem is that the law on education Ukraine had passed, which violates the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority, has not been amended to date." Despite the fact that we are interested in good-neighborly relations with Kiev, Ukraine’s president and government reduced to zero good contacts between our country and Ukraine," the top diplomat said.

The notorious Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) Ukrainian website earlier added Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to its database.

The reason for the aggravation of the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations was the video supposedly filmed in the Hungarian Consulate in the city of Beregovo in Ukraine’s southwestern Transcarpathian Region. It shows the issuance of Hungarian passports, presumably to residents of that region.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that Kiev would send a note to Hungary on October 4 on the expulsion of the consul from Beregovo. Szijjarto said Hungary would respond with the expulsion of the Ukrainian consul.

