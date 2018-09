UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Damascus hopes that Russian S-300 missile defense systems will help it close its sky for Israeli warplanes, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Friday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"I hope so," he said answering a corresponding question.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said after a meeting with Lavrov that Damascus hopes to receive the S-300 missile defense systems within two weeks.