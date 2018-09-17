Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia

KIEV, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a decree on the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the president’s website informed on Monday.

"According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from September 6, 2018, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s offer concerning the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, signed on May 31, 1997, has been approved," the message states.