Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia

World
September 17, 12:38 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Tatyana Zenkovich/pool photo via AP

KIEV, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a decree on the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the president’s website informed on Monday.

"According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from September 6, 2018, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s offer concerning the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, signed on May 31, 1997, has been approved," the message states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi and Brexit postpones anti-Russian sanctions
3
German president highlights need for dialogue with Russia
4
Situation in Syria's Idlib requires high-level talks, says Kremlin spokesman
5
Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia
6
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
7
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT