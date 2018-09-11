Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran, Turkey to meet with UN over Syria in October

World
September 11, 23:21 UTC+3

The discussions will focus on Syria's constitutional committee

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, September 11. /TASS/. Representatives from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and United Nations officials are expected to meet in Geneva in October to settle final aspects of the formation and functioning of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, Russian president’s envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia, Iran, Turkey planning to hold global conference on Syrian refugees

According to Lavrentyev, the issue of the committee’s chairmanship and "other issues of its functioning" have not yet been resolved. "No final decisions have been taken. We decided to finalize all issues at the technical level to be able to meet once again in Geneva within a month to approve provision that would be acceptable for all the four parties."

He said that the today’s meeting of the guarantor nations’ representatives also focused on the situation in the Idlib governorate. "It was noted that the situation there is really difficult and every effort is needed to spare civilians from suffering," he stressed. "Fight against terrorists organizations must be continues and none of those present at the meeting called it to question."

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura invited high-ranking diplomats from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations for consultations in Geneva on September 10-11. Along with Lavrentyev, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Deputy Foreign Ministers Hossein Ansari and Sedat Onal represented Iran and Turkey, respectively.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
3
British public being prepared for aggressive measures against Russia — embassy
4
Diplomat: US reluctant to share information about Syria's chemical facilities
5
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
6
Expert-level gas talks of Russia, EU and Ukraine to begin in Brussels on Wednesday
7
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT