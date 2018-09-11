Russia, Iran, Turkey to meet with UN over Syria in October

GENEVA, September 11. /TASS/. Representatives from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and United Nations officials are expected to meet in Geneva in October to settle final aspects of the formation and functioning of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, Russian president’s envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

According to Lavrentyev, the issue of the committee’s chairmanship and "other issues of its functioning" have not yet been resolved. "No final decisions have been taken. We decided to finalize all issues at the technical level to be able to meet once again in Geneva within a month to approve provision that would be acceptable for all the four parties."

He said that the today’s meeting of the guarantor nations’ representatives also focused on the situation in the Idlib governorate. "It was noted that the situation there is really difficult and every effort is needed to spare civilians from suffering," he stressed. "Fight against terrorists organizations must be continues and none of those present at the meeting called it to question."

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura invited high-ranking diplomats from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations for consultations in Geneva on September 10-11. Along with Lavrentyev, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Deputy Foreign Ministers Hossein Ansari and Sedat Onal represented Iran and Turkey, respectively.