Tens of thousands of North Koreans rallied in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country's 70th anniversary, an elaborate celebration that was focused on Korean unity and economic development © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

North Korean youths march during the torch parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang © AP Photo/Kin Cheung

This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare September 07, 17:59

Thousands of North Korean students took part in a torch light parade at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square. The event was the last in a series of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding. See how North Korea lit up the celebration that was focused on Korean unity and economic development.