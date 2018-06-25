Putin congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkey's president

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkey’s president, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The head of the Russian state stressed that the outcome of the vote fully confirms Erdogan’s great political authority, broad support of the course pursued under his leadership towards solving vital social and economic tasks facing Turkey, and enhancing the country’s foreign policy positions," the statement said.