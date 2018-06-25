Erdogan secures overwhelming majority of votes in Turkey’s election - electoral council

ANKARA, June 25. /TASS/. Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured an overwhelming majority of votes in the presidential election in the country, Head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council Sadi Guven said on Monday.

"President Erdogan has secured the overwhelming majority of votes," he said thus actually recognizing the Turkish leader’s victory.

Guven added that no attempts have been made so far to challenge the results of the election. He also noted that the Justice and Development Party, the Republican People’s Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, the Good Party and the People’s Democratic Party had overcome the 10-percent threshold and would be represented in parliament.

Meanwhile, vote counting continues after the early presidential and parliamentary elections in the country. According to the Supreme Electoral Council, Erdogan has garnered 52.5% of the vote, while his key rival Muharrem Ince who represents Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party secured 30.7% of the vote.

For its part, the People’s Alliance formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party has secured most seats in national parliament with 53.6% of the vote with 99.9% of ballots processed. The opposition Republican People’s Party garnered 22.7% of the vote, the People’s Democratic Party - 11.5% and Good Party - 10.1%. The remaining political associations did not overcome the 10% threshold.