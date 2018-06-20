Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Results of US-North Korea summit exceed all expectations — South Korean leader

World
June 20, 8:39 UTC+3

Now It’s the time for the two nations to renounce hostility, Moon Jae-in said

SEOUL, June 20. /TASS/. The results of the US-North Korea summit in Singapore earlier this month have surpassed all expectations, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday ahead of his visit to Russia.

US, North Korea to establish new relations to promote peace, prosperity — statement

"The results of the summit turned out to be impressive," the South Korean leader said in his exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman for TASS, government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta and the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The North Korean-US standoff has lasted for 70 years. Now it’s the time for those two nations to renounce hostility. A new historic moment, when we can establish the system of solid peace in the region, opens before us," he said, adding that the results of the summit have surpassed all expectations.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
