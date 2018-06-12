US, North Korea to establish new relations to promote peace, prosperity - statement

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. The United States and North Korea will develop new bilateral relations, according to the joint statement signed by US’ President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un following a summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

"President Donald Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world," the statement said.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. After the meeting the US and North Korean leaders signed an agreement, which Donald Trump called "very important" and "pretty comprehensive".