Trump confirms meeting with Kim Jong-un to take place in Singapore on June 12

World
June 01, 23:15 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

At the same time, the US president noted that there were no plans to sign any documents at the Singapore meeting

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, as he himself said after a meeting with Kim Yong-chol, the head of the United Front Work Department at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the White House.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters.

According to Trump, the US administration prepared a large-scale package of sanctions on North Korea but he decided not to impose them in light of progress in talks between Washington and Pyongyang. "I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off of North Korea," Trump said.

At the same time, the US president noted that there were no plans to sign any documents at the Singapore meeting.

The North Korea-US summit has been at risk of failure in the wake of sharp statements from both countries.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
ADVERTISEMENT