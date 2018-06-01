Russian president and crown prince of Abu Dhabi talks round-up

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Russia and the United Arab Emirates. The signing ceremony followed talks held at the Kremlin on Friday.

The Russian president pointed to the document’s importance at the meeting with the crown prince.

"It will be another solid step aimed at strengthening our bilateral ties," Putin stressed.

Economic cooperation

Russia and the United Arab Emirates agrees upon coordination of activities on the global aluminum market, according to the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed between two countries.

The document was signed by Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The declaration notes that parties will continue coordination in respect of the situation on the global aluminum market, particularly within the framework of a specialized working group on cooperation in the aluminum industry sphere.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates also agreed to develop cooperation in the industry sphere, including such sectors as aviation, machine-building, metals and pipes and pharmaceuticals.

The parties will provide assistance to interested organizations for development of production and scientific-technology cooperation.

Non-proliferation in the Middle East

Russia and the United Arab Emirates agreed to coordinate efforts to convert the Middle East into a zone free of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

"The parties will actively contribute to the disarmament process on international and regional levels, in particular by strengthening the non-proliferation regime for weapons of mass destruction and related technologies. In this regard, they will coordinate efforts to convert the Middle East into a zone free of weapons of mass destruction," the document states.

Russia and the UAE also agreed to increase cooperation in combating piracy, as well as sharing expertise in the sphere of maritime security. In general, according to the document, the parties aim to bolster cooperation in the sphere of defense and security, in particular by stepping up consultations between both countries’ relevant authorities.

War against terrorism

Russia and the United Arab Emirates are calling for the creation of a broad international coalition on the war on terror based on respect for the sovereignty of states.

"The sides are confident that the unprecedented spread of international terrorism and extremism and structures and organizations that threaten the security and sovereignty of states require from the global community resolute joint measures without double standards or selectivity, in accordance with the international laws and the UN Charter. The sides are calling for the creation of a broad international coalition on the fight against terrorism and extremism that would be based on respect for the sovereignty of the states directly affected by terror attacks," the document says.

The sides agreed to develop political cooperation on key bilateral, regional and international issues, including within strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum and other multilateral formats. So, they intend to cooperate in the UN, its specialized agencies and other international organizations "to support the efforts of the global community directed at the settlement of international and regional problems and conflicts by solely political means based on broad international dialogue in strict compliance with the international norms and the UN Charter."

Russia and the UAE also supported the consolidation of the role of the UN and the UN Security Council in support for international peace and security and the development of the UN capabilities to prevent and regulate international crises and conflicts.

"Adhering to the principle of the sovereign equality of states, the sides confirm that countries and specialized agencies should play the leading role in countering terrorism and extremism and preventing their spread at both national and international levels," the declaration says.