Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE agree to boost space cooperation

Science & Space
March 22, 10:13 UTC+3 ASTANA

The sides agreed on setting up a joint working group in April 2018 for considering potential projects at the Baikonur spaceport

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

ASTANA, March 22. /TASS/. Space agencies of Kazakhstan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have signed a protocol on expanding trilateral space cooperation at a meeting in Baikonur, the Kazinform international news agency reported on Thursday.

Read also

Russia to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan over Baikonur space site

The protocol was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov, Director-General of the Roscosmos state space corporation Igor Komarov and the UAE’s Minister of Higher Education Ahmad Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, who is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency.

The sides agreed on setting up a joint working group in April 2018 for considering potential projects at the Baikonur spaceport.

According to the news agency, the trilateral meeting was held at the Baikonur spaceport ahead of the launch of the Soyuz MS-08 manned spacecraft with an expedition to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy demands US provide evidence of Russia’s illegal actions
2
White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case
3
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
4
Minister calls on North Korea to ease visa requirements for Russians
5
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
6
Kaliningrad’s 2018 FIFA World Cup arena ready to be commissioned — LOC chair
7
Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE agree to boost space cooperation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама